Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds fans in stitches over what Ezgjan Alioski said today

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford looks on as Ezgjan Alioski's deflected shot beats West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone for his sides opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski has stuck the boot into his side's old rivals.

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London, England.

Ezgjan Alioski has claimed that even Leeds United could beat Manchester United these days.

The Whites have an FA Cup third-round clash away to Arsenal on Monday night.

The Gunners go into the game fresh off the back of a convincing 2-0 win over the Red Devils earlier this week.

But the Leeds star has played down the significance of Arsenal comfortably dispatching Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who have lost six of their 21 Premier League outings this season.

 

He said to a pre-match press conference: "Of course, I saw the result against Manchester United. But this Manchester United from this year, even we can beat them."

Alioski is a very popular figure among fans of the Elland Road club these days; not only because he's a big asset to Marcelo Bielsa, but because of his off-the-field quirkiness.

Here's how Leeds supporters reacted to what the Macedonia international has said:

Is Alioski right? Probably not. After all, Manchester United beat Bielsa's side 4-0 in a pre-season friendly in Australia last summer.

That being said, there could and probably will be competitive games between the old rivals next season, with Leeds boasting a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski shoots at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch