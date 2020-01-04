Leeds fans in stitches over what Ezgjan Alioski said today

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski has stuck the boot into his side's old rivals.

Ezgjan Alioski has claimed that even Leeds United could beat Manchester United these days.

The Whites have an FA Cup third-round clash away to Arsenal on Monday night.

The Gunners go into the game fresh off the back of a convincing 2-0 win over the Red Devils earlier this week.

But the Leeds star has played down the significance of Arsenal comfortably dispatching Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who have lost six of their 21 Premier League outings this season.

He said to a pre-match press conference: "Of course, I saw the result against Manchester United. But this Manchester United from this year, even we can beat them."

Alioski is a very popular figure among fans of the Elland Road club these days; not only because he's a big asset to Marcelo Bielsa, but because of his off-the-field quirkiness.

Here's how Leeds supporters reacted to what the Macedonia international has said:

I love this man — Kevin Melve Rowlands (@melve2010) January 4, 2020

One can't help but love Alioski — Michael Bennett (@mickb246) January 4, 2020

Now that's Leeds

LUFC MOT ALAW — AreWeGullible? (@duncurbiscuit) January 4, 2020

brilliant — Sam Waugh (@TheSamWaugh) January 4, 2020

what a guy! — BobbyH (@BobbyHarrold) January 4, 2020

Is Alioski right? Probably not. After all, Manchester United beat Bielsa's side 4-0 in a pre-season friendly in Australia last summer.

That being said, there could and probably will be competitive games between the old rivals next season, with Leeds boasting a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.