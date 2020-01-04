Quick links

'Ffs', 'hate': Some Leeds fans react to update shared by club on Twitter

Giuseppe Labellarte
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United have seen yet another of their games moved for television coverage as Marcelo Bielsa and co's trip to Nottingham Forest now kicks off later.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter about the news regarding the Whites' Championship fixture away at Nottingham Forest having been moved for television coverage.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges were due to visit the City Ground to lock horns with Sabri Lamouchi's side beginning at 3pm on Saturday 8 February, but the fixture kickoff time has been pushed back.

 

 

The Elland Road side will now get proceedings under way against the Reds at 5:30pm, the game being shown live on Sky Sports.

The last meeting between Leeds and Forest was also selected for live television coverage, with Leeds drawing 1-1 at Elland Road in August after Pablo Hernandez's 59th-minute opener was cancelled out by Lewis Grabban on 77 minutes.

Here is what some Leeds fans said on social media regarding the news, as shared by the Whites' channel:

Forest sit nine points behind Championship leaders United and second-placed West Brom, but they could cut that gap down to six points if they win their game in hand, at home to Reading on 22 January.

