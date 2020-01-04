Kris Boyd says Celtic fans make him laugh

Neil Lennon’s Celtic lost against Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers last weekend.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has mocked Celtic fans in The Scottish Sun, and has predicted that the current Hoops team is as good as it gets.

Boyd has criticised Celtic fans for changing their tune after the defeat to Rangers in the Old Firm derby last weekend.

Rangers got the better of Celtic 2-1 away from home at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on December 29.

The result means that Steven Gerrard’s side are now two points behind leaders Celtic with a game in hand.

Boyd, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that the current Celtic team is as good as it gets.

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Celtic supporters make me laugh, they really do. This time last week they were making out Jeremie Frimpong was so good he was the new Dani Alves. Christoper Jullien was a snip at £7million, while Kristoffer Ajer was worth three times that amount.

“That was nothing compared to what Odsonne Edouard was going to go for one day soon. But now? After losing to Rangers? All we hear from those fans and media cheerleaders is how the club needs to open its cheque-book and sign new players pronto.

“I’m sorry, but what exactly are you expecting to happen this month? Sure, Neil Lennon will add players to his squad, but for me the team he has now is as good as it’s going to get.”

Rangers competition

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons and remain favourites to make it nine in a row this campaign.

Rangers are going strong in the Scottish Premiership, and manager Gerrard has build a team in his own image.

The title race in Scotland will go down to the wire.