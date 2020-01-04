'Just relegate us now': Some Villa fans gutted by rumour coming out

Tom Heaton could reportedly miss the rest of Aston Villa's season.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter are saddened by a report about goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

According to The Telegraph, the Villans are worried that their £8 million summer signing could be ruled out for the season.

Heaton was stretchered off during the 2-1 win at Burnley after falling awkwardly.

And here's how Aston Villa fans reacted on social media to the prospect of losing the 33-year-old for the last five months of the season.

So much bad luck. But at least we can sign replacements — Strepitous (@socraleese) January 2, 2020

Damn our best player! — Tony (@Tony89405449) January 2, 2020

Gutted he's been fantastic top pro — Wayneb (@Wayneb03260310) January 2, 2020

No!!!! — Gilbs Wife (@Gilbswife) January 2, 2020

Just relegate us now. Can we be anymore unlucky — Craigy1874 (@cje1874) January 2, 2020

Speedy recovery Tom — sz (@sz91198922) January 2, 2020

cheers gonna go cry — new years cap (@999Capital) January 2, 2020

If true, it's a massive blow if Heaton doesn't play again this season.

He was one of the cheaper signings that Aston Villa boss Dean Smith made last summer but he's also been one of the best.

With Jed Steer also sidelined at the moment, it gives Smith a big headache with regards to replacements.

The Villa manager has Orjan Nyland and Lovre Kallinic available, but neither are as good Heaton - and perhaps even Steer, too.