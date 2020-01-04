Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Just relegate us now': Some Villa fans gutted by rumour coming out

Tom Heaton of Aston Villa reacts with an injury during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Tom Heaton could reportedly miss the rest of Aston Villa's season.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter are saddened by a report about goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

According to The Telegraph, the Villans are worried that their £8 million summer signing could be ruled out for the season.

Heaton was stretchered off during the 2-1 win at Burnley after falling awkwardly.

And here's how Aston Villa fans reacted on social media to the prospect of losing the 33-year-old for the last five months of the season.

 

If true, it's a massive blow if Heaton doesn't play again this season.

He was one of the cheaper signings that Aston Villa boss Dean Smith made last summer but he's also been one of the best.

With Jed Steer also sidelined at the moment, it gives Smith a big headache with regards to replacements.

The Villa manager has Orjan Nyland and Lovre Kallinic available, but neither are as good Heaton - and perhaps even Steer, too.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

