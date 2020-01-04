Jose Mourinho suggests Jack Clarke could leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan

Jack Clarke has returned to Tottenham Hotspur from his loan spell at Leeds United.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football.London that Jack Clarke will go out on loan again after being recalled from Leeds United.

Clarke joined Tottenham from Leeds in the summer transfer window, and the winger was sent back to the Championship club on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate as a forward, managed to play just 19 minutes in the Championship for the Whites this season, according to WhoScored.

The England Under-20 international has been recalled from his loan spell at Leeds, and Tottenham head coach Mourinho has suggested that the winger will be sent back out on loan again.

Mourinho told Football.London about Clarke: "I know it's finished but the structure is looking for another loan where he can play.

“In this half season he was not playing much and the objective of a loan is for the players to play. A loan without minutes is frustration loan.

"One is enough so the next one we must be sure is a club and a manager that really wants him to play.”

Back out on loan again

Clarke is only 19 years of age, and it is a bit early for him to establish himself as a regular in the Tottenham first team, especially as he has no experience of playing in the Premier League.

Mourinho was appointed the Spurs head coach only in November 2019, and the former Chelsea boss has not been able to use Clarke.

A loan spell at a club where he will get decent playing time and then a proper pre-season ahead of the 2020-21 campaign could see the youngster make an impression on Mourinho.