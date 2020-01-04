Quick links

Jason McAteer makes Jason Sancho claim regarding Liverpool

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jason Mcateer and David Thompson Liverpool Legends during a training session at Liverpool FC Academy on March 13, 2017 in Kirkby, England.
Jadon Sancho has been repeatedly been linked with a move to Liverpool.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on December 17, 2019 in Dortmund,...

Jason McAteer has claimed that Jadon Sancho is 'ideally suited' to the style of play that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants.

The 19-year-old winger is arguably the most exciting teenage talent in world football right now and Liverpool have been repeatedly linked with the Borussia Dortmund star.

Sancho, who left Manchester City to join the Bundesliga side, has 12 goals and 13 assists from 24 games across all competitions this season.

According to The Daily Mail in November, the Reds-linked attacker wants a move to the Premier League.

 

And Anfield legend McAteer claims that the young England international looks tailor-made for Klopp's side.

He told The Racing Post: "If there’s one player I’d love to see him bring to Anfield, it’s Jadon Sancho.

"Sancho looks like a Jurgen Klopp type of player. He’s young, immensely talented, looks ideally suited to the system which Klopp plays and would be learning off one of the top coaches in the world."

Is a move for Sancho going to materialise at Liverpool? Not in January, anyway.

Long term, Klopp's side, who are likely to follow up their Champions League title last season with a Premier League crown come May if all goes to plan, have a great chance of luring him to Merseyside.

But the German manager has already signed Takumi Minamino this month and another wide attacker looks very unlikely.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund at the PreZero Arena on December 20, 2019 in Sinsheim, Germany.

