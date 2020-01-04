Quick links

Premier League

In-demand 23-year-old tweets amid West Ham and Everton speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo (R) attempts a kick while being defended by Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool (L) during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gabriel Barbosa is reportedly on the radar of West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United.

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo (R) plays against Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (L) during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa...

Reported West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United target Gabriel Barbosa has suggested on Twitter that he is leaving Flamengo.

Barbosa has been on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo from Italian giants Inter Milan, and he seems to be heading out.

The Brazil international’s loan spell at Flamengo appears to have come to an end, and the 23-year-old forward is going back to his parent club Inter Milan.

 

According to The Daily Mail, Everton and West Ham are interested in the youngster, while The Chronicle has claimed that Newcastle are looking at the Brazil international.

Barbosa has posted the following message on Twitter, which when translated reads, as quoted in The Mirror: "Thank you for your love."

Premier League move?

Barbosa joined Inter in 2016, but the 23-year-old has failed to make a massive impact at the Italian club.

The Nerazzurri could be tempted to cash in on the Brazil international if a good offer comes in, and a move to Everton, West Ham or Newcastle in the January transfer window is feasible.

According to The Mirror, the forward scored 43 goals in 59 appearances during his loan spell at Flamengo.

Gabriel Barbosa of CR Flamengo competes for the ball with Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup Final Match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch