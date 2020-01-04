In-demand 23-year-old tweets amid West Ham and Everton speculation

Gabriel Barbosa is reportedly on the radar of West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United.

Reported West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United target Gabriel Barbosa has suggested on Twitter that he is leaving Flamengo.

Barbosa has been on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo from Italian giants Inter Milan, and he seems to be heading out.

The Brazil international’s loan spell at Flamengo appears to have come to an end, and the 23-year-old forward is going back to his parent club Inter Milan.

According to The Daily Mail, Everton and West Ham are interested in the youngster, while The Chronicle has claimed that Newcastle are looking at the Brazil international.

Barbosa has posted the following message on Twitter, which when translated reads, as quoted in The Mirror: "Thank you for your love."

Obrigado pelo carinho e pelo o amor de vocês! — Gabriel Barbosa (@gabigol) January 3, 2020

Premier League move?

Barbosa joined Inter in 2016, but the 23-year-old has failed to make a massive impact at the Italian club.

The Nerazzurri could be tempted to cash in on the Brazil international if a good offer comes in, and a move to Everton, West Ham or Newcastle in the January transfer window is feasible.

According to The Mirror, the forward scored 43 goals in 59 appearances during his loan spell at Flamengo.