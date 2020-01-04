Quick links

If rumour's true, Spurs chief Daniel Levy's about to play a blinder

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen is heavily linked with a move to Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is widely known as being one of the best negotiators in football.

And the Spurs chief might be about to remind the sport of that very soon.

If rumours are believed, Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen is set to join Inter Milan.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, the Dane is set to join the Italian giants in what could be a £21.3 million deal.

 

That looked like peanuts for a player of Eriksen's class in 2018, but in 2020 it could be a fantastic bit of business by Levy.

That's because Eriksen, despite being a classy footballer, only has six months to go on his contract and failing to sell this month would almost certainly result in Levy losing him for free in June.

Not only that but, as Tottenham fans will tell you, the 27-year-old - who turns 28 next month - has been a shadow of his former self for well over 12 months.

Eriksen has impressed in short bursts, rather than in the sustained and consistent way in which the Lilywhites have needed.

He's a stupidly-talented player, but one who hasn't been at the races for a long time now and if Tottenham can get over £20 million then it has to be considered a blinder by Levy.

It might not be the best piece of business that Levy has done, because he's pulled a lot of crackers out of the bag in the past, but it's a very, very shrewd deal from a Spurs perspective if it comes off.

