Ian Wright sends message to Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton on Twitter

Tom Heaton of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton is out for the rest of the season.

Ian Wright has taken to Twitter to send a message to Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The Arsenal legend has wished Heaton the best of luck in his recovery from a long-term injury, and has said that he is “gutted” for him.

According to BBC Sport, the 33-year-old goalkeeper will miss the rest of the season with knee ligament damage.

 

Blow for Aston Villa

Heaton is the first-choice goalkeeper for Villa and has been playing well for Dean Smith’s side this season.

The long-term injury to the England international will come as a blow for the Villans, who are aiming to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship at the end of the season.

Villa are 17th in the Premier League table at the moment with 21 points from 21 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

The Villans will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in the third round of the FA Cup.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

