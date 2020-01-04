How to watch Liverpool v Everton in the FA Cup - TV channel and live stream options

Liverpool v Everton is undoubtedly the highlight of this weekend's FA Cup action but how can fans tune in?

The first weekend of January is upon us which can only mean one thing, the FA Cup third round is here!

For football purists, the third round of the FA Cup is arguably the highlight of the footballing calendar as it has the potential to bring about some hugely fascinating encounters as the big-boys of the Premier League and Championship enter the competition.

While many fans lookout for potential giant killings among the third round fixtures, one match has caught the eye of many football fans as Liverpool are set to host Everton.

A Merseyside derby is a huge footballing occasion no matter the circumstances but this time around it offers up Carlo Ancelotti's first match against Liverpool as Everton manager which should make for a fascinating watch.

How to watch Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool v Everton is one of two matches to be broadcast on the BBC this weekend.

Fans will be able to tune into the action on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 15:30 on Sunday, January 5th.

The match itself, however, is set to kick off at 16:01.

If Liverpool v Everton isn't your cup of tea

If Liverpool v Everton doesn't float your boat, there are several more matches coming to our screens over the third round weekend.

Joining Liverpool v Everton on the BBC is:

BBC One - Monday, Jan 6th

19:56 | Arsenal v Leeds

Whereas BT Sport is set to show the following fixtures:

BT Sport 1 - Saturday, Jan 4th

12:31 | Rochdale v Newcastle

17:31 | Wolves v Manchester United

BT Sport 1 - Sunday, Jan, 5th

14:01 | Middlesbrough v Tottenham

18:16 | Gillingham v West Ham

Why are the matches kicking off a minute late?

Not only is Liverpool v Everton kicking off a minute later than normal but every fixture in the third round is set to follow suit.

The reason for the minute delay is thanks to the FA's Heads Up campaign which is aimed at getting supporters, particularly young men, to take a minute to think about their mental health.

The campaign looks to raise awareness of mental health issues as suicide is the leading cause of death for men under the age of 50 in the UK and the Heads Up campaign is something aimed at combating this.