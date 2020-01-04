Harry Kane sends Twitter message to Tottenham fans

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has taken to Twitter with a message for the Spurs fanbase following his injury update.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has taken to Twitter to send out a defiant message following his injury diagnosis in which he vowed to keep his "head up" and won't let the "tough times" get to him.

The Spurs talisman went off injured in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day, after pulling up with a hamstring problem in the 73rd minute having put the ball into the net, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

On Friday, Tottenham's official website confirmed that, following assessment, Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring during the game, Spurs' medical staff continuing to review the injury with treatment ongoing.

No timescale has been given for the England captain's return but, as reported by BBC Sport, he is likely to miss several weeks of action, beginning with the FA Cup third-round tie at Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Kane, who has overcome a variety of injuries over the past few years, is nonetheless remaining positive as he gears up for rehabilitation:

Head up. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. pic.twitter.com/tqK526b3Ow — Harry Kane (@HKane) 3 January 2020

Numerous Tottenham fans took to the platform to wish him the best in his recovery:

Good luck with your recovery H. We’ll miss you — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) 3 January 2020

If you need a well-rested hamstring just say the word. I will remove mine with a rusty spoon if need be. — SaMOUel Army (@BarstoolSam) 3 January 2020

Get well soon pal #COYS — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) 3 January 2020

Speedy recovery, Harry. You've got this. — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) 3 January 2020

If you need a hamstring you can have mine — (@MathTHFC) 3 January 2020

We are with you H. Get well soon — Bex (@B3x_Graphics) 3 January 2020

Kane has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.