Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'Get out of my club': Some Newcastle fans slate one player

Shane Callaghan
Joelinton of Newcastle celebrates with Miguel Almiron of Newcastle after scoring his first goal for Newcastle during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian FC and Newcastle United...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joelinton had one of his worst games for Newcastle United today.

John Egan of Sheffield United in action with Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 05,...

Things went from bad to worse for big-money Newcastle United hitman Joelinton today.

Steve Bruce's side drew 1-1 away to Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup in a game where the big Brazilian struggled in a major way.

Prior to kickoff, the Newcastle striker had only managed to score once from 21 appearances across all competitions this season following a £40 million summer move.

It's a disastrous return and one that he could - and should - have bettered today, but Joelinton passed up a number of goalscoring chances.

 

Not only that, but the travelling Magpies fans chanted 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' at him this afternoon, largely because of his body language and lack of enthusiasm.

It's been a horrendous six months in England for him so far and here's how Newcastle supporters reacted to his display on Twitter today.

He is clearly low on confidence but it makes you wonder whether he's good enough for English football to begin with.

Even low-on-confidence strikers could've put away the chances he missed today and it is starting to look extremely ominous.

Joelinton of Newcastle United (9) arrives for the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on November 30, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch