'Get out of my club': Some Newcastle fans slate one player

Joelinton had one of his worst games for Newcastle United today.

Things went from bad to worse for big-money Newcastle United hitman Joelinton today.

Steve Bruce's side drew 1-1 away to Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup in a game where the big Brazilian struggled in a major way.

Prior to kickoff, the Newcastle striker had only managed to score once from 21 appearances across all competitions this season following a £40 million summer move.

It's a disastrous return and one that he could - and should - have bettered today, but Joelinton passed up a number of goalscoring chances.

Not only that, but the travelling Magpies fans chanted 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' at him this afternoon, largely because of his body language and lack of enthusiasm.

It's been a horrendous six months in England for him so far and here's how Newcastle supporters reacted to his display on Twitter today.

GET JOELINTON OUT MY CLUB — Joe (@nufcjoe_) January 4, 2020

There’s two things I want proof of, first being, if we genuinely paid £40m for Joelinton and secondly, is he actually Brazilian? #nufc — Rob Laws (@rob_laws_85) January 4, 2020

Terrible performance today by NUFC, Joelinton looks horrendous — David (@Davidbarkerr) January 4, 2020

I just don’t understand the Joelinton fee. Can understand if clubs were fighting over him. It was a 1 horse race, we were the only club interested/bidding for him. Mike Ashley would never usually pay that sort of money. The deal stinks. #NUFC — Mark Mitchell (@Sirmilburn) January 4, 2020

Newcastle fans looking at Joelinton in Alan Shearers 9 shirt #ROCNEW #NUFC pic.twitter.com/Wk0rLrdGW5 — Henry Annie (@HenryAnnie4) January 4, 2020

Joelinton cost 40 mills and i would rather have Benteke then him #Nufc #FACup — N'Golo (@CFC_kay) January 4, 2020

Joelinton.. what a waste of money. — Lew Walker (@lew_walker1) January 4, 2020

Joelinton get out of my club!!!!!

What footballer cant pass the ball 5 yards

Embarrassment — Jonathan Bailey (@Jonnybailey_91) January 4, 2020

He is clearly low on confidence but it makes you wonder whether he's good enough for English football to begin with.

Even low-on-confidence strikers could've put away the chances he missed today and it is starting to look extremely ominous.