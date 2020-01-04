'Get him bought Celtic': Some Bhoys fans really want £9m star signed

Celtic loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi has impressed in Glasgow so far.

Mohamed Elyounoussi won't come cheap for Celtic, according to a new report.

The Norway international joined the Hoops on a season-long loan from Southampton this past summer.

Elyounoussi has been out injured since November but seven goals in 13 games across all competitions indicates that the 25-year-old has been a hit at Celtic so far.

But can they afford to sign him on a permanent basis?

According to The Record, the Saints would be looking for around £9 million for Elyounoussi, whom the report claims is also earning less than the £65k-a-week figure that's been bandied about right now.

Should Celtic sign him, he would be their joint-most expensive player of all time, following Odsonne Edouard's £9 million move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

But some fans of the Parkhead club on Twitter are adamant that the club should shell out the same money on Elyounoussi if that's what it costs to get him to Glasgow in the long term.

