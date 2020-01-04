Quick links

Celtic

'Get him bought Celtic': Some Bhoys fans really want £9m star signed

Shane Callaghan
Mohamed Elyounoussi of Southampton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 24, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Celtic loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi has impressed in Glasgow so far.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Mohamed Elyounoussi won't come cheap for Celtic, according to a new report.

The Norway international joined the Hoops on a season-long loan from Southampton this past summer.

Elyounoussi has been out injured since November but seven goals in 13 games across all competitions indicates that the 25-year-old has been a hit at Celtic so far.

But can they afford to sign him on a permanent basis?

 

According to The Record, the Saints would be looking for around £9 million for Elyounoussi, whom the report claims is also earning less than the £65k-a-week figure that's been bandied about right now.

Should Celtic sign him, he would be their joint-most expensive player of all time, following Odsonne Edouard's £9 million move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

But some fans of the Parkhead club on Twitter are adamant that the club should shell out the same money on Elyounoussi if that's what it costs to get him to Glasgow in the long term.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

