Ex-Leeds star 'gutted' about player Elland Road club linked to

The Middlesbrough defender has been linked with a move to Leeds United.

Leeds United fans weren't happy about the report linking their club with a move for Daniel Ayala in November.

According to Team Talk, the Whites are considering a swoop for the Middlesbrough centre-back this month.

But the good news for those Leeds supporters is that they probably don't have to worry about seeing the big Spaniard sign for them anytime soon.

That's because the 29-year-old defender suffered an ankle injury for Boro on New Year's Day.

And manager Jonathan Woodgate, who played for Leeds, told The Northern Echo that he's 'gutted' about the layoff, even though he didn't know how long it would be.

He said: "Obviously, it was a blow for him to go off and I was gutted when he got injured because I know how important he is to us.

"Hopefully we’ll know more about Dani in the next 72 hours, but he definitely won’t play this weekend."

It probably won't be Ayala at this stage but Leeds definitely do need at least one centre-back to come in this month.

Ben White has been a revelation since joining United on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, but he has struggled alongside Liam Cooper in recent weeks, while Gaetano Berardi, a right-back by trade, is the only viable replacement for either of them.

There's a few positions that Leeds must strengthen to consolidate their chances of making a return to the Premier League come May, but centre-back is absolutely one of them.