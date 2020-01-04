Quick links

Everton

Juventus

Serie A

Premier League

Everton’s reported quest for 24-year-old affected by club’s planned £85m transfer

Subhankar Mondal
Juventus player Adrien Rabiot during a training session at JTC on December 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton reportedly want Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Juventus player Adrien Rabiot during a training session at JTC on December 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Everton’s reported quest to sign Adrien Rabiot has suffered a blow, with Juventus planning to include the central midfielder in a deal with Manchester United over Paul Pogba.

According to The Sun, Juventus are interested in signing Pogba from United in the January transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that the Italian giants are willing to include Rabiot in a player-plus-cash deal worth £85 million.

 

This will come as a blow for Everton, who are claimed to be interested in securing the services of the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder this month.

According to Sport Mediaset, the Toffees are preparing a €25 million (£21.32 million) bid for the 24-year-old.

Juventus struggles

Rabiot joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer after leaving French giants PSG at the end of the season.

The midfielder has made just five starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A and has played only 200 minutes in the Champions League for the Bianconeri so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Juventus player Adrien Rabiot during a training session at JTC on December 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch