Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he held talks with Liverpool

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has told The Times that he was in the running for the Liverpool managerial role in 2015.

The 60-year-old former Chelsea manager has said that he held talks with the Liverpool owners following his departure from Spanish and European giants Real Madrid.

The Reds eventually appointed Jurgen Klopp as their manager, with the Italian tactician going on to take charge of Bayern Munich and Napoli before moving to Everton last month.

Ancelotti made the comments ahead of the FA Cup third-round tie between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

Ancelotti told The Times: “I had a chat after Real Madrid. I had a chat with the owners on what they were looking for. I think they did the right choice with Jurgen. Jurgen did, and is doing, fantastic work in Liverpool. Well done.”

Successful at Liverpool

Ancelotti is one of the best managers in the world, but so is Klopp, who has been absolutely brilliant for Liverpool.

Under the German, the Reds reached the final of the Europa League in 2016 and the final of the Champions League in 2018.

Liverpool won the Champions League last season, and are as many as 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the moment - with a game in hand.