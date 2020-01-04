Quick links

Everton and Newcastle 'keen' to sign £102m player - report

Gedson Fernandes of Portugal in action during the International Friendly match between Portugal U20 and England U20 at Stadium Municipal 25 April on March 26, 2019 in Penafiel, Portugal.
Newcastle United and Everton have now been linked with Gedson Fernandes.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Allianz Cup match between Vitoria FC and SL Benfica at Estadio do Bonfim on December 21, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal.

The Daily Mail have reported that Everton and Newcastle United will enter the race to sign Gedson Fernandes.

Newcastle and the Toffees - now under Carlo Ancelotti - will both need reinforcements in January if they want to propel themselves up the Premier League table.

The Magpies are 13th at the moment, two places below Everton in 11th.

But if rumours are believed, both clubs are interested in making a blockbuster January signing in the form of Fernandes.

 

According to The Mail, Everton and Newcastle are 'keen' on the 20-year-old midfielder, who can also play on the wing.

Thing is, he won't come cheap at all.

The Benfica player reportedly has a £102 million release clause in his contract in Portugal [The Mirror], making it very difficult for either Premier League side to do a deal in January.

Will he wind up going for that? Probably not, but even still he's going to fetch big money and it remains to be seen if Everton, let alone the St James's Park side, can afford him this month.

Galatasaray's Moroccan midfielder Belhanda (L) vies for the ball with Benfica's midfielder Gedson Fernandes (C) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

