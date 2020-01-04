Everton and Newcastle 'keen' to sign £102m player - report

Newcastle United and Everton have now been linked with Gedson Fernandes.

The Daily Mail have reported that Everton and Newcastle United will enter the race to sign Gedson Fernandes.

Newcastle and the Toffees - now under Carlo Ancelotti - will both need reinforcements in January if they want to propel themselves up the Premier League table.

The Magpies are 13th at the moment, two places below Everton in 11th.

But if rumours are believed, both clubs are interested in making a blockbuster January signing in the form of Fernandes.

According to The Mail, Everton and Newcastle are 'keen' on the 20-year-old midfielder, who can also play on the wing.

Thing is, he won't come cheap at all.

The Benfica player reportedly has a £102 million release clause in his contract in Portugal [The Mirror], making it very difficult for either Premier League side to do a deal in January.

Will he wind up going for that? Probably not, but even still he's going to fetch big money and it remains to be seen if Everton, let alone the St James's Park side, can afford him this month.