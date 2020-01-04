Escape From Tarkov: How to quickly get its Twitch Drops before they stop happening

Everything you must know about how to get Twitch Drops for Escape From Tarkov before the free offerings stop happening.

Escape From Tarkov has recently become one of the hottest titles in the video games industry as it has topped the Twitch charts thanks to its Holiday event. To take advantage of its incredible boost in popularity, this guide will tell you how to get Twitch Drops for the game before the offerings soon stop happening.

For those who are completely unaware as to what the latest gaming craze is, Escape From Tarkov is an online first-person shooter with survival elements. It has lately gotten Twitch sensation Dr. Disrespect addicted to it, despite there being some ways in which it can be significantly improved.

If you fancy attempting the game anew while Twitch Drops are on offer, you'll need to quickly follow the below steps.

How to get Escape From Tarkov Twitch Drops

You can only get Twitch Drops for Escape From Tarkov before 14:59 CST on January 5th as that is when the promotion will stop running.

So, in order to get the game's Twitch Drops before the promotion comes to an end, you will first need to pre-order Escape From Tarkov from its website. Pre-ordering the title will immediately provide you access to its beta.

There's a Standard, Left Behind and Prepare For Escape edition that you can buy, and they are all discounted at 25% off until the Twitch-based promotion ends.

Provided you own the game and have access to its beta, you must link your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch.

Once you've done that, you must then link your Twitch account to your Escape From Tarkov profile. Simply login on the game's website and follow the necessary instructions.

Finally, after accomplishing all of the above, all you need to do then is simply watch Escape From Tarkov Twitch streams from channels marked with the special text "drops are enabled".

You can find a list of participating streamers by clicking here.

Escape From Tarkov is available only on PC.