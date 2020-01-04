Defender a huge upgrade on Jan Vertonghen, Tottenham boss loves him

Raphael Varane would be an unbelievable replacement for Jan Vertonghen at Tottenham Hotspur.

At this point it looks like Jan Vertonghen might be leaving Tottenham Hotspur before the month is out.

Ajax have been linked with re-signing their former defender, while Napoli, according to Sky Sports, are also in the reckoning now.

If Tottenham don't sell in January then they risk losing him for free at the end of this season, unless a contract extension can be agreed.

The good news is that Spurs are linked with some truly brilliant centre-backs and although Vertonghen is a very popular figure among fans of the North London, he wouldn't be missed if Jose Mourinho could snag one of the names that he's been linked to.

One of those players is a certain Raphael Varane who could and would represent a massive upgrade on the long-serving Belgian defender, who joined the Lilywhites in 2012.

According to Eldesmarque in December, Mourinho, who managed Varane at Real Madrid, wants a reunion in North London.

Back in 2014, the Portuguese manager said that the France international was arguably the best defender in the world [Goal.com] and although a certain Virgil van Dijk might've overtaken him since, he's still a fine, fine player.

Vertonghen has proven himself a great servant, but very few Tottenham supporters would disagree that Varane is a big step up on an aging player.

Spurs fans will never forget the 32-year-old, but Varane would certainly help them try.