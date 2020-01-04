Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Dean Smith shares his Aston Villa transfer plan

Subhankar Mondal
Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Walsall and Aston Villa at Banks's Stadium on July 24, 2019 in Walsall, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dean Smith says that Aston Villa want to sign a striker, and adds that Jack Grealish will not join Manchester United.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has told The Sun that he wants to sign a striker, and has made it clear that Jack Grealish will not leave for Manchester united in the January transfer window.

Premier League giants United are interested in signing Grealish from Villa this month, according to The Sun.

Villa’s first-choice striker Wesley is a long-term injury concern, with Chelsea strikers Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi on the Villans’ radar, according to The Sun.

 

Smith told The Sun: “I’m sure Jack is a big target for many teams and you can see why. He’s having his record goalscoring season and is a top player.

“But our owners are very ambitious in establishing us as a top Premier League football club and to do that you have to keep your best players. So we’ll be keeping hold of Jack Grealish. People can keep looking but they can’t touch.”

Smith added: “We've got business planned, that'll continue. We are certainly looking at centre forwards, whether or not it’s one or two I’m not sure as yet.

“However we have not got much time for adaptation. We need pretty much plug-and-play players who can come and play in the Premier League straight away, which narrows down the search.”

Sensible plan

Grealish is a key figure in the current Villa team and is playing well for the Villans at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has scored six goals and provided five assists in 19 Premier League appearances for the Villans so far this season.

As for signing a striker, the Villans simply have to land one before the end of the January transfer window.

Without a proven striker, Villa could end up back in the Championship at the end of the season.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch