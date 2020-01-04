Club reportedly keen on six-figure Liverpool ‘outstanding talent’, second offer incoming

Liverpool youngster Allan is reportedly on Fluminense’s radar.

According to UOL, Fluminense wanted a decision from Liverpool regarding Allan before Thursday.

However, Liverpool are in no rush and have not yet made a decision on the future of the 22-year-old midfielder, according to the report.

The report has claimed that having seen a bid for 50% of the rights of the youngster turned down by the Reds, Fluminense expect a second offer of 80% of the rights to be accepted by the Premier League.

Leaving Liverpool

Allan joined Liverpool from Internacional in the summer of 2015 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £500,000.

The Brazil Under-23 international is out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season, and having been a success during his loan spell at Fluminense in 2019, it would make sense for the Merseyside outfit to sell him in the January transfer window.

Described by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as “outstanding talent” back in March 2016, as quoted in The Liverpool Echo, Allan is facing work permit issues to play in England, as reported in The Liverpool Echo.