Club reportedly keen on six-figure Liverpool ‘outstanding talent’, second offer incoming

Ben Woodburn, Allan Rodrigues de Souza and Pedro-Chirivella of Liverpool during their first day back for pre-season training at Melwood Training Ground
Liverpool youngster Allan is reportedly on Fluminense’s radar.

 

Allan Rodrigues de Souza, Danny Ward, Loris Kaius Alberto Moreno and Lazar Markovic of Liverpool during their first day back for pre-season training

According to UOL, Fluminense wanted a decision from Liverpool regarding Allan before Thursday.

However, Liverpool are in no rush and have not yet made a decision on the future of the 22-year-old midfielder, according to the report.

The report has claimed that having seen a bid for 50% of the rights of the youngster turned down by the Reds, Fluminense expect a second offer of 80% of the rights to be accepted by the Premier League.

 

Leaving Liverpool

Allan joined Liverpool from Internacional in the summer of 2015 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £500,000.

The Brazil Under-23 international is out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season, and having been a success during his loan spell at Fluminense in 2019, it would make sense for the Merseyside outfit to sell him in the January transfer window.

Described by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as “outstanding talent” back in March 2016, as quoted in The Liverpool Echo, Allan is facing work permit issues to play in England, as reported in The Liverpool Echo.

Allan Rodrigues de Souza of Liverpool during his first day back for pre-season training at Melwood Training Ground on July 2, 2018 in Liverpool

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

