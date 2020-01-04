Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

Premier League

£30m man reportedly on Tottenham radar mocked Spurs just weeks ago

Giuseppe Labellarte
Willian of Chelsea celebrates with team mates after his second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Chelsea's Willian - who mocked Spurs in a video just weeks ago.

Willian of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

With the New Year finally under way, this primarily means one thing in the football world - the January transfer window is open, and as such the rumour mill is in overdrive.

One report which has recently emerged, in the Daily Star and Daily Express, involves Chelsea midfielder Willian being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, managed by two-time Blues head coach Jose Mourinho.

 

 

Admittedly, a move for Willian between the two London rivals seems to make sense - the Brazilian is out of contract in the summer, Chelsea have a tendency to only offer one-year deals to players over 30, he and Mourinho have worked well together in the past, and he would be able to remain in London.

However, besides the rivalry between Chelsea and Spurs, would the Blues really relinquish one of their best players to a direct rival for the Premier League's top four midway through the season, particularly when the player in question is so influential in a dressing room featuring a young manager and a lot of youth team graduates?

Willian also has some previous with Spurs, the 31-year-old coming close to signing for them in the summer of 2013, only for Chelsea to swoop in and bring him to Stamford Bridge, owner Roman Abramovich said to have intervened in the successful pursuit of the player from Anzhi Makhachkala (BBC Sport).

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in discussion with Willian of Chelsea after being shown a Red Card after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

As reported by The Metro, Tottenham had been negotiating the transfer for weeks and even flew Willian into London to complete his medical and sign the contract, only for him to change his mind and put pen to paper in West London instead in a reported £30million deal (BBC Sport).

Just two weeks ago, when the two clubs met in the Premier League, Chelsea shared a video on their Twitter channel building up to the game in which Willian's transfer was referenced.

In the video, entitled "The Pride of London", Willian is getting his hair cut when the barber asks: "Tell me something, Tottenham… did they really pay for your flight?" after which Willian bursts out laughing as someone else then says: "I bet they regret not buying you a return as well!"

Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (R) shoots to score the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch