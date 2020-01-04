Chelsea coach Jody Morris praises reported Aston Villa target Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has suggested to Football.London that Michy Batshuayi will not leave the club amid speculation that Aston Villa want him.

Football.London has claimed that Villa are interested in signing Batshuayi from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The report has stated that the Villans have made an enquiry about signing the Belgium international striker on loan from the Blues.

Chelsea assistant manager Morris has raved about the 26-year-old, and he has suggested that the striker will not be let go this month.

Morris told Football.London about Batshuayi: "He still plays for Chelsea. We can't just let players walk out the door if we're going to be short somewhere.

"We need to look at individuals but he's been a class act and top professional. I don't envisage there being any problems in that regard.

“Everyone is valuable. We've viewed every single player as a valuable asset. Never know what can happen with injuries or form."

Disappointing Chelsea spell

Batshuayi has been at Chelsea since 2016, but the Belgium international striker has failed to establish himself as a regular in the first team.

The 26-year-old has been out on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace, and he has played just 119 minutes in the Premier League and only 85 minutes in the Champions League for the Blues so far this season, according to WhoScored.