Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'I'll drive him there': Some Celtic fans react after hearing who Neil Lennon reportedly wants to ditch

Neil Lennon, head coach of CFR Cluj, in action during the game during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has barely given the Hoops defender a look-in this season.

Jack Hendry of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the Betfred Scottish League Cup Semi Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC on October 28, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A number of Celtic fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding the transfer rumour linking the Hoops defender Jack Hendry with a Parkhead departure this January.

According to the Daily Record, English Football League sides Blackpool and Lincoln City are keen on snapping up the 24-year-old on loan.

Hendry has slipped down the pecking order at Celtic this season, with the centre-back behind the likes of Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic in Neil Lennon's considerations.

 

 

Indeed, he has made just one competitive appearance for Celtic since Lennon retook the Bhoys' reins on a permanent basis - a mere 11-minute cameo during the Scottish League Cup victory over Partick Thistle back in September.

The report claims that the Tangerines and the Imps have both been alerted to Hendry's availability and are keen to secure his services for the rest of the season, while Bolton Wanderers are also showing an interest.

Here is what some Celtic fans on social media have been making of the report about the 6ft 2in defender:

Hendry has been on Celtic's books since January 2018, when he joined from Dundee on a contract until the summer of 2022, and has made 27 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Jack Hendry of Celtic heads at goal during the Scottish Premier League between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on May 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

