'I'll drive him there': Some Celtic fans react after hearing who Neil Lennon reportedly wants to ditch

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has barely given the Hoops defender a look-in this season.

A number of Celtic fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding the transfer rumour linking the Hoops defender Jack Hendry with a Parkhead departure this January.

According to the Daily Record, English Football League sides Blackpool and Lincoln City are keen on snapping up the 24-year-old on loan.

Hendry has slipped down the pecking order at Celtic this season, with the centre-back behind the likes of Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic in Neil Lennon's considerations.

Indeed, he has made just one competitive appearance for Celtic since Lennon retook the Bhoys' reins on a permanent basis - a mere 11-minute cameo during the Scottish League Cup victory over Partick Thistle back in September.

The report claims that the Tangerines and the Imps have both been alerted to Hendry's availability and are keen to secure his services for the rest of the season, while Bolton Wanderers are also showing an interest.

Here is what some Celtic fans on social media have been making of the report about the 6ft 2in defender:

Pleased for the Lad if he gets away. Needs to play. So do Gordon/Bain, Kouassi, Miller, Morgan, Shved, Arzani, Connell, Sinclair, Bayo/Griffiths if we're bringing in A N Other then young Lads Okoflex, Afolabi. Far too often #CelticFC bring Lads in and then.... nothing. — Mo (@50sEKBOY) 3 January 2020

Funny way of saying 'returning to Dundee on loan'. — Ross Batchelor (@rossbatchelor9) 2 January 2020

Where does he need to go? I'll drive him there to make sure he gets there — Noah Murn E (@CRJM07) 3 January 2020

100% Yes, kid is either not good enough of his confidence is completely shot. We can find out if there is a player in there at someone else's expense, even if we are paying some of his wages. Get him gametime and hopefully he proves all the doubters wrong. — FootballPurist (@AllDoTheHuddle) 3 January 2020

Sell — Stephen Pearson (@Stephen53704822) 3 January 2020

Just a photo of him gives me rapid anxiety. — Fuzzy McClumpha (@FuzzyMcclumpha) 3 January 2020

Yes. Or sell him.. better for all concerned. — Donegal Bhoy (@POSearcaigh) 3 January 2020

Sell him. His potential (it seems) won’t get to a level where he’s worthwhile to Celtics’ time. Slap a sell on clause in the contract. Al help him with the luggage. Sell. Him. @CelticFC — ਲੀ (@fat_jint) 3 January 2020

Pay them to take him — Marc McEwan (@marcmcewan_80) 3 January 2020

Hendry has been on Celtic's books since January 2018, when he joined from Dundee on a contract until the summer of 2022, and has made 27 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions (Transfermarkt).