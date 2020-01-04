Quick links

Carlo Ancelotti’s former club reportedly ahead in race for £128m Everton target

Everton, Southampton and AC Milan are reportedly interested in Barcelona youngster Jean-Clair Todibo.

According to The Daily Mail, Everton have enquired about signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona, but AC Milan seem to be in the driving seat.

It has been reported by The Daily Mail that Everton have made contact regarding landing the 20-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder and has a release clause of €150 million (£127.9m), as reported by Marca.

The Express has added that Manchester United and Southampton have also spoken to Barcelona regarding the availability of the France Under-20 international.

 

Missing out?

However, AS has claimed that Milan are in Barcelona at the moment to negotiate the transfer of the former Toulouse youngster.

The Spanish publication has reported that officials from Milan arrived in Barcelona on Friday evening, with the central defender set to join the Italian club on loan in the January transfer window.

Promising talent

Interestingly, Milan are current Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti’s former club with whom he won Serie A once and the Champions League twice.

Todibo may have struggled at Barcelona, but the 20-year-old is a very talented and promising young central defender who would make Everton a better team.

