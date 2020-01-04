Quick links

Aston Villa

The FA Cup

Premier League

'Atrocious', 'sell': Some Aston Villa fans slaughter 'shocking' player's display today

Giuseppe Labellarte
Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa runs with the ball under pressure from Josh Onomah of Fulham during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba put in a poor display as Dean Smith's charges exited the FA Cup today.

Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa runs with the ball under pressure from Josh Onomah of Fulham during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on...

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's FA Cup third-round defeat today and one player who copped significant flak from the Villa Park fanbase was Marvelous Nakamba.

The 25-year-old summer signing was bright early on during his time at Villa but in recent weeks he has put in a number of poor performances, such as against Sheffield United, Southampton and Norwich.

 

 

Against Championship side Fulham, Nakamba ended up walking a tightrope after being booked early on for a foul on Joe Bryan, and in the 38th minute was dispossessed by Anthony Knockaert, who failed with his shot on range despite having a teammate in space to his left.

During and after the game, quite a few Villa fans made their feelings known about the midfielder:

Knockaert had given Fulham the lead early in the second half by cutting in from the right before sending a left-footed shot into the top corner of Orjan Nyland's net.

Villa equalised shortly after the hour when Jota’s ball over the top found Jonathan Kodjia, who lobbed Marek Rodak before Anwar El Ghazi got the final touch over the line.

However, Dean Smith's charges conceded once again, Harry Arter firing home from 30 yards out on 74 minutes, not long after coming off the bench, to see Villa out of the cup.

Orjan Nyland of Aston Villa stretches but fails to stop a shot from Anthony Knockaert of Fulham for Fulham's first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham FC and Aston...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch