'Atrocious', 'sell': Some Aston Villa fans slaughter 'shocking' player's display today

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba put in a poor display as Dean Smith's charges exited the FA Cup today.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's FA Cup third-round defeat today and one player who copped significant flak from the Villa Park fanbase was Marvelous Nakamba.

The 25-year-old summer signing was bright early on during his time at Villa but in recent weeks he has put in a number of poor performances, such as against Sheffield United, Southampton and Norwich.

Against Championship side Fulham, Nakamba ended up walking a tightrope after being booked early on for a foul on Joe Bryan, and in the 38th minute was dispossessed by Anthony Knockaert, who failed with his shot on range despite having a teammate in space to his left.

During and after the game, quite a few Villa fans made their feelings known about the midfielder:

Honestly Nakamba is the worst player on the ball I have ever seen — :) (@beneelesavfc) 4 January 2020

Nakamba looks so nervous every time he gets the ball — Daniel Evans (@DanEvans1996) 4 January 2020

Marvelous Nakamba is a liability on the ball #utv #avfc — Adamov (@adamov_) 4 January 2020

Remember when Nakamba had those couple of good games? Seem like a distant memory now — We are staying up! (@andrewstone85) 4 January 2020

Why hasnt nakamba gotten over and.helped Taylor out there and.blocked the inside route ffs. — J__T__T (@AVFC__J__T__T) 4 January 2020

Nakamba has a lot to improve. Weak on the ball, passing inaccurate and uncreative and slow into the tackle.



Got to question who scouted Wesley and Nakamba who both lack basic fundamental skills for their positions! #avfc — [ Jake ] (@villamma) 4 January 2020

What was nakamba doing to stop the shot on goal,embarrassing from him, #avfc — Liam (@GregorsAVFC) 4 January 2020

Sell nakamba — (@joshhavfc) 4 January 2020

a lot of fringe players failed to push themselves into first team contention, lethargic and looked like they couldn’t be bothered. Lansbury, jota, Kodja all need to go, nakamba isn’t up to the standard right now I’d loan him out, probably in the summer. #AVFC — David Logan (@thelogan1975) 4 January 2020

Kodj not very good, lump Nakamba and Lansbury with him.



Boring, uninspired, rather dull performance.



Get reinforcements in soon, please. pic.twitter.com/wEMi7LQtho — Mark Jirobe (@VillaMarkPGH) 4 January 2020

Nakamba, Jota, Lansbury, Kodija, Trez, El Ghazi all need flogging and fast #avfc — Richard Bishop (@RBishop_1990) 4 January 2020

Living in London this was my first live game this season. Don’t want to be overly negative but Nakamba was shocking!!! #EmiratesFACup #FULAVL #avfc — rich (@richjhewson) 4 January 2020

Nakamba is living off his first two games where he was good. Been atrocious ever since — Dale (@DaleAC231) 4 January 2020

Knockaert had given Fulham the lead early in the second half by cutting in from the right before sending a left-footed shot into the top corner of Orjan Nyland's net.

Villa equalised shortly after the hour when Jota’s ball over the top found Jonathan Kodjia, who lobbed Marek Rodak before Anwar El Ghazi got the final touch over the line.

However, Dean Smith's charges conceded once again, Harry Arter firing home from 30 yards out on 74 minutes, not long after coming off the bench, to see Villa out of the cup.