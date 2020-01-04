Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal reportedly very worried by one star, 'not the same player'

Shane Callaghan
Hector Bellerin of Arsenal goes down injured during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on January 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hector Bellerin has barely played for Arsenal over the past 12 months.

Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in...

Arsenal reportedly have concerns over Hector Bellerin.

The Spanish right-back has only played a handful of games for the Gunners this season since returning from a serious knee injury.

His last Premier League appearance for Arsenal came in the 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion a month ago.

The 24-year-old hasn't been seen since and according to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are worried that the Barcelona product isn't the 'same player' as a result of his injuries.

 

Bellerin hasn't managed anywhere close to a full season since the 2017-18 campaign, which was the last under Arsene Wenger.

Since the Frenchman's exit in May of that year, the Spain international has managed only 22 Premier League outings and you can see why the North London club are apprehensive.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in signing Max Aarons from Norwich City this month.

And if you're Bellerin, you must be fearing for your spot.

Newly-appointed head coach Mikel Arteta has played alongside his compatriot and will be very familiar with his quality but, by the same token, he can't afford to wait around for Bellerin to get fit.

It's a real problem area for Arsenal and if Aarons was available, the Emirates Stadium club would be crazy not go for him.

Nathan Redmond of Southampton runs past Hector Bellerin of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch