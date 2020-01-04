Arsenal reportedly very worried by one star, 'not the same player'

Hector Bellerin has barely played for Arsenal over the past 12 months.

Arsenal reportedly have concerns over Hector Bellerin.

The Spanish right-back has only played a handful of games for the Gunners this season since returning from a serious knee injury.

His last Premier League appearance for Arsenal came in the 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion a month ago.

The 24-year-old hasn't been seen since and according to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are worried that the Barcelona product isn't the 'same player' as a result of his injuries.

Bellerin hasn't managed anywhere close to a full season since the 2017-18 campaign, which was the last under Arsene Wenger.

Since the Frenchman's exit in May of that year, the Spain international has managed only 22 Premier League outings and you can see why the North London club are apprehensive.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in signing Max Aarons from Norwich City this month.

And if you're Bellerin, you must be fearing for your spot.

Newly-appointed head coach Mikel Arteta has played alongside his compatriot and will be very familiar with his quality but, by the same token, he can't afford to wait around for Bellerin to get fit.

It's a real problem area for Arsenal and if Aarons was available, the Emirates Stadium club would be crazy not go for him.