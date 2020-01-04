Report: Arsenal make contact over £30m ace with great 'pace and stamina'

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring Norwich ace Max Aarons to the Emirates Stadium - would he be a good fit for the Gunners?

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been linked with a January move for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an amazing breakthrough season in 2018-19, making 41 appearances in the Championship (Transfermarkt) as Daniel Farke's charges won the title ahead of Sheffield United and Leeds United.

Aarons' talent, attitude and maturity have naturally brought about reported interest from suitors, and even though he penned a new five-year deal in the summer, Norwich's struggles in the Premier League have seen him linked with other clubs this month.

According to the report, Arsenal are worried that Hector Bellerin is not the same player after returning from a serious knee injury and Aarons has been earmarked as having the pace and stamina required to do a job for the Gunners' new head coach.

The report adds that that a fee in the region of £30million would be enough to get a deal done this month, but with a caveat suggesting that Aarons could possibly return on loan to Carrow Road for the rest of the season.

However, the Emirates Stadium outfit - who have reportedly already made an inquiry to Norwich - would be vying with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, along with Everton and West Ham, for the England Under-21 ace's services.