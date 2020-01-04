Quick links

Adam Lallana suggests £20m Liverpool team-mate has peaked

Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Liverpool at Riverside Stadium on December 14, 2016
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is at the peak of his powers, suggests his team-mate.

Jordan Henderson captain of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 02, 2020

Adam Lallana has admitted that he has never seen Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson play as well as he has been doing this season.

Barring a huge upset, Henderson will captain the Reds to their first-ever Premier League title come May.

Liverpool boast a 13-point lead at the top of the table as well as a game in hand and the former Sunderland midfielder has played a big role in that.

Henderson doesn't get the same plaudits as Virgil van Dijk, or Sadio Mane or Mo Salah at the other end, but he's a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's midfield and Gary Lineker said this week that he's one of the most underrated players that he can think of.

 

And Lallana has suggested that the 29-year-old is at the very peak of his powers as a professional footballer.

He told The Echo: "I don't think I've seen him play consistently as good as this in his career. He is a selfless captain and is reaping his rewards by lifting all the trophies that are coming his way now and he won't want to stop there. He plays six, he plays eight, he sacrifices himself a lot of the time for this team."

In addition to playing a number of midfield roles, Henderson, a £20 million signing in 2011 [The Telegraph], also played as a centre-back in Liverpool's win over Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup last month.

He wasn't brilliant, but he was good enough to indicate that he would do anything that Klopp asks of him and that's why he's such a popular figure among the Anfield faithful these days.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

