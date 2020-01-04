Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: £5m star wants to join West Ham

Shane Callaghan
Darren Randolph of Middlesbrough celebrates his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at Riverside Stadium on November 24, 2019 in...
Ex-West Ham United star Darren Randolph is reportedly keen on a return.

Darren Randolph of Republic of Ireland attempts to make a save as Gareth Bale of Wales (not pictured) scores his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League B group four match...

Darren Randolph has reportedly told Middlesbrough that he wants to re-join West Ham United.

The Hammers have needed a top-drawer goalkeeper for much of the season following an injury to Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham summer signing Roberto struggled in a major way under Manuel Pellegrini, while David Martin has also proven an inadequate deputy to the brilliant Pole.

And according to The Daily Mail, Randolph, who left the Irons to join Boro in a £5 million deal in 2017, has his heart set on a return to East London this month.

 

The report adds that the 32-year-old has already been the subject of a failed £2 million bid from his old side, with Boro 'digging their heels in' over the price.

West Ham need to pay whatever it takes to get Randolph back, even if it's an extra one or two million.

That's because he's a far better goalkeeper than Roberto or Martin, having been the club's number one at times during his two-year stint.

As far as Fabianski replacements go, he's a huge upgrade on David Moyes's current options, so much so that former United boss Slaven Bilic called him 'great' in 2016 [Joe].

Roberto and Martin have already been costing the 16th-placed side points this season, and the sooner that's rectified between now and the former Arsenal star's return, the better.

Darren Randolph of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 24th November 2019.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

