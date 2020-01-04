Report: £5m star wants to join West Ham

Ex-West Ham United star Darren Randolph is reportedly keen on a return.

Darren Randolph has reportedly told Middlesbrough that he wants to re-join West Ham United.

The Hammers have needed a top-drawer goalkeeper for much of the season following an injury to Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham summer signing Roberto struggled in a major way under Manuel Pellegrini, while David Martin has also proven an inadequate deputy to the brilliant Pole.

And according to The Daily Mail, Randolph, who left the Irons to join Boro in a £5 million deal in 2017, has his heart set on a return to East London this month.

The report adds that the 32-year-old has already been the subject of a failed £2 million bid from his old side, with Boro 'digging their heels in' over the price.

West Ham need to pay whatever it takes to get Randolph back, even if it's an extra one or two million.

That's because he's a far better goalkeeper than Roberto or Martin, having been the club's number one at times during his two-year stint.

As far as Fabianski replacements go, he's a huge upgrade on David Moyes's current options, so much so that former United boss Slaven Bilic called him 'great' in 2016 [Joe].

Roberto and Martin have already been costing the 16th-placed side points this season, and the sooner that's rectified between now and the former Arsenal star's return, the better.