Will there be a Nintendo Direct in January 2020? GameStop leak suggests announcements!

It's a new year meaning Nintendo Switch fans are already eagerly anticipating the company's first Direct showing of the year. There's been a couple of surprises over the past few days with Metro Exodus and Red Dead Redemption 2 both having been listed for the handheld console, and a GameStop system leak also suggests that fans could receive some announcements this month.

2020 could be a very good year for Nintendo Switch owners as Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is expected to release in just a few weeks, and Animal Crossing New Horizons is the platform's big exclusive for March. Plus, there have been whispers through the grapevine about the company releasing a 4K Switch Pro system sometime during the year.

However, while all of the above is very exciting, a Nintendo Direct is expected to take place sometime in January 2020 if a recent leak from GameStop is any indication. This means that Switch loyalists could soon have a lot more to be excited about for the beginning of the new decade.

Will there be a Nintendo Direct in January 2020?

A GameStop system leak suggests that there could be a Nintendo Direct in January 2020.

The company does typically hold a Nintendo Direct in Winter, but a January showing would be the first since 2015.

As revealed in a Twitter post by user @YuYukamii, GameStop has listed a bevy of unnamed SKUs for its upcoming software releases.

GameStop system doing it’s usual pre-direct new SKU listings .



We starting 2020 strong ~ pic.twitter.com/CA2whpU0l7 — FADEL - Master Of Hype (@YuYuKamii) January 1, 2020

Listings such as in the above tweet are said to typically occur before a Nintendo Direct showing (GameRant), which explains why fans have become very excited about the prospect of a broadcast happening in January as opposed to the more commonplace February.

Yup we're definitely getting a Direct this month. Great way to kick off the new year. — Eliskor Sakura | ZERO/AO KAI ARE COMING!!!! (@Eliskor) 1 January 2020

While it's by no means official that the first Nintendo Direct of 2020 will occur in January, there is another possible sign which hints at it happening.

Per the Daily Star, the Nintendo Switch is expected to receive an update at 20:30 PST on January 6th.

Again nothing is official, but some are suggesting that this update will coincide with the new decade's very first Direct.

Nintendo hosting a Direct in January 2020 would be unusual due to the last having taken place back in 2015, but it would also make sense with Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore expected to release on the 17th of this month.

With all of the above being said, we'll just have to wait for confirmation from Nintendo themselves.