Who plays Bancroft’s mother? Loveable Carol portrayed by BAFTA-winning actress!

ITV's Bancroft has drafted in BAFTA-winning talent for a key role in series 2

ITV have always had a penchant for creating captivating drama series and when the first series of Bancroft arrived on our screens in 2017, a hit was born.

A second batch of episodes has been a long time coming but on New Year's Day, we finally got our first glimpse of series 2 and the titular Elizabeth Bancroft is as menacing as ever.

Now a Detective Chief Superintendent, Bancroft has a whole heap more responsibility and notoriety which isn't ideal when her son gets dragged into a murder case by his new girlfriend Annabel.

While Elizabeth works to protect her son, a new character has arrived on the scene, her very own mother.

BANCROFT: Who plays Joe in Bancroft? Adam Long is an ITV regular!

Meet Carol Bancroft

Carol Bancroft arrives in the second episode of series 2 and it's immediately clear where Elizabeth gets her mean, moody and magnificent demeanour from.

It's revealed that Carol found it hard to be a loving mother during Elizabeth's childhood but she has arrived full of regret for her past actions and seeks to mend the relationship with her daughter.

And while she comes across as a more lovable character, there are still moments where she holds her cold and calculating daughter to account.

Who Carol played by?

Carol Bancroft is played by BAFTA-winning Francesca Annis.

The 74-year-old has had a hugely storied career in the acting industry after earning her first role in 1959.

Annis was born in Kensington, London to an English father and Brazillian-French mother. At just one year old, the family moved to Brazil where Francesca stayed until she was seven years old when she returned to the UK.

Francesca Annis and the cast of King of Thieves

What films and TV shows has Francesca Annis been in?

As mentioned, Francesca Annis's acting career got underway in 1959 with an appearance in The Cat Gang.

In 1963, Francesca appeared as Elizabeth Taylor's handmaiden in the four-hour epic Cleopatra.

Francesca has had over 110 roles in her career to date with her most high profile coming in the ITV drama Lillie for which she earned a BAFTA in 1979.

Other notable appearances for Francesca Annis include Dune, The Libertine and Krull.