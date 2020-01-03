Where was Britannia season 2 filmed? Jaw-dropping sets conjure up visions of the past!

It's been a wild ride, but let's take a moment to consider behind the scenes.

The latest batch of episodes is really something, but where was Britannia season 2 filmed?

Reflecting back on the last couple of years, it's staggering to think just how many tremendous TV shows have surfaced. Sure, we've had to bid farewell to some of the most popular - Game of Thrones, Orange Is the New Black to name a few - but when efforts like Stranger Things are still going strong and titles like The Witcher are arriving to fill the void, there's not much to moan about.

One of many great titles to emerge is Britannia.

Written by Jez Butterworth, this historical fantasy drama landed as the very first co-production between Sky and Amazon Prime Video back in January 2018.

It immediately gripped audiences, of which swiftly hoped for more.

Britannia season 2

It was hardly a surprise when Britannia was renewed for season 2 just a couple of months after season 1 began airing.

With stars like Kelly Reilly, Mackenzie Crook, David Morrissey, Zoë Wanamaker and many more, it's arguably one of the best-performed series on telly.

Season 2 began airing weekly on Sky Atlantic back in November 2019. Now steadily approaching a close, fans have become increasingly fascinated by the vision at its core, and of course, locations play a huge role in this. It was set two years after the events of season 1, but let's take a look where it was filmed...

Where was Britannia season 2 filmed?

According to the Express, locations across Europe were used, including Wales, the Czech Republic, England.

Filming took place in the Prague countryside and Monrinka was home to the set for Amber Palace. Additionally, shooting also took place in such Czech Republic locations as Sembera, Stara-Hut and Hruba Skala.

An abandoned limestone quarry near Mořina village at Velká Amerika also proved to be a great location.

Moving on, Ashridge in Hertfordshire served as the backdrop for a number of the Druid camp scenes and a range of Welsh settings include:

- Gower Peninsula

- Rhosilli Bay

- Llanddeusant

Audiences talk Britannia on Twitter

Some have already binged through it all, and unsurprisingly, it's gone down a storm.

One recently wrote: "Just finished Britannia season 2.. Mentally brilliant, it's a wonder more people haven't mentioned it..."

Similarly, another tweeted: "Just finished #Britannia season 2, what a brilliant show. Great script and superb performances all combining to produce something very special. A recommended watch on @skyatlantic can't wait for season 3... make it happen."

One also added: "Can't wait for the next season. Just binge-watched Britannia Season 2, so good!"

We hope you've been enjoying it!

