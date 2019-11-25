What to use instead of Uber in London: Our top recommendations!

London residents were struck by some pretty big news last year.

"Hold on, I'll sort us an Uber."

How many times have you heard or said this? We'd wager that handfuls wouldn't exactly cut it.

Many of us have relied on taxis to get from A to B at some point in our lives, whether we're headed to the airport or off to work. However, years back the majority of us will remember being enlightened about Uber.

"You just download the app and you can basically get taxis for cheaper," they'd say, encouraging you to flock to the app store and give it a shot. For many, it has become a godsend, coming such a long way since it was founded back in 2009 in San Francisco.

While it has become such an essential in our lives, this is set to change for lots of users...

Transport apps including Uber and Zipcar are seen on a smartphone in London on November 25, 2019. - London's transport authority today refused to renew an operating licence for ride-...

Uber loses licence in London

As reported by the BBC, Uber will not given a new license to operate in London.

Transport for London has said that this is due to repeated safety failures, with word that it's not "fit and proper" even after some more recent changes.

The source highlights that there are around 45,000 Uber drivers in London and that it's one of the companies five biggest markets across the globe. While they will appeal the decision, the previously cited regulator notes that there were about 14,000 fraudulent trips which took place in the tail-end of 2018 and early 2019.

The Director of Licensing, Regulation and Charging at Transport for London - Helen Chapman - addressed: "While we recognise Uber has made improvements, it is unacceptable that Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured."

We understand we’re held to a high bar, as we should be. But this TfL decision is just wrong. Over the last 2 years we have fundamentally changed how we operate in London. We have come very far — and we will keep going, for the millions of drivers and riders who rely on us. — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) November 25, 2019

What to use instead of Uber in London

Here are some alternatives:

Kabbee: This is essentially black cab service but cheaper. According to Metro, it gives people access to around 10,000 London cabs, all helmed by licensed drivers. The service is only currently available in London.

Free Now: It used to be under the names of Hailo and MyTaxi and works pretty much the same as Uber. Your order and pay through the app, but the cabs are all licensed.

Bolt: This one used to be called Taxify ahead of its recent relaunch. They have over 30,000 drivers on staff, and rides start at £2.50, with fees of £1.25 per mile and £0.15 per minute, according to the earlier source.

Kapten: Although new to the scene having launched in May 2019, they are swiftly becoming renowned for their service.

Others include Getaround, Addison Lee, Gett and Wheely.

At Kapten you get fixed fares before you ride, so you won't be left feeling short-changed. #rideforless pic.twitter.com/RsnpEoAEJe — KAPTENUK (@kaptenuk) September 3, 2019

Users react to Uber license news on Twitter

As expected, many flocked to Twitter to defend Uber.

One user wrote: "@UberUK any time any place anywhere... UBER has provided me and my family with an essential and reliable service around London... I hope it can continue."

Similarly, this fan added: "As a disabled musician, I rely on Uber to get me to gigs. Out of all the minicab companies and private hire vehicles, they are totally reliable & have never let me down. Uber appears to have really got their act together in this area."

