'We're all crying': Liverpool fans react to Jurgen Klopp comments

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could be set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury.

Liverpool fans are fearful after Jurgen Klopp’s injury update on Naby Keita last night.

Klopp told the Liverpool Echo that Keita’s injury problem was ‘not cool’ after the Guinean picked up an issue in the warm-up.

Keita was due to start for Liverpool against Sheffield United, but he was unable to feature in the contest.

And Klopp said: “I don't know exactly what he has, it was his groin, but I can say he won't be involved against Everton.

“I have no clue how it happened, I think it was the last shot during the warm-up, he came in limping.

“Everybody who has played football has had this kind of injury, it's not nice. It's painful.

“I don't know how long it will take, but he won't be ready for Sunday.”

The comments have now led to Liverpool fans becoming very fearful.

Keita has been in excellent form of late, but his time at Anfield has generally been riddled by injury issues.

And Liverpool fans are scared that Keita could face another lengthy spell on the sidelines now.

Last shot of warmup. Whenever Klopp says an injury is 'not cool' it worries me. Only negative on a great night. https://t.co/Kz5A4eWVLx — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 2, 2020

Feel so bad for him — Will (@lfcwiII) January 2, 2020

Klopp “it’s not cool”

I’m so gutted for him he’s just picking up form — Max (@Mcleaveo) January 2, 2020

Starting to wonder if Keita has the same glass strands DNA as Sturridge — Alipan (@Alipan59) January 2, 2020

Not cool at all! — Gini Mini Mane Mo’ (@alonebon3) January 2, 2020

Am.worried about the amount of injuries we are picking up — barry grant (@Biffa_bacon_78) January 2, 2020

If Keita does have to spend time out injured it will be a blow to Klopp’s side, but Liverpool have coped well with any problems that have been thrown at them this season.

Liverpool have dealt without the likes of Alisson, Fabinho and Joel Matip for stages of this season and still have a 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League table.