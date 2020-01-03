Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'We're all crying': Liverpool fans react to Jurgen Klopp comments

John Verrall
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 02, 2020 in Liverpool, United...
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could be set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 02, 2020 in Liverpool, United...

Liverpool fans are fearful after Jurgen Klopp’s injury update on Naby Keita last night.

Klopp told the Liverpool Echo that Keita’s injury problem was ‘not cool’ after the Guinean picked up an issue in the warm-up.

Keita was due to start for Liverpool against Sheffield United, but he was unable to feature in the contest.

And Klopp said: “I don't know exactly what he has, it was his groin, but I can say he won't be involved against Everton.

“I have no clue how it happened, I think it was the last shot during the warm-up, he came in limping.

 

“Everybody who has played football has had this kind of injury, it's not nice. It's painful.

“I don't know how long it will take, but he won't be ready for Sunday.”

The comments have now led to Liverpool fans becoming very fearful.

Keita has been in excellent form of late, but his time at Anfield has generally been riddled by injury issues.

And Liverpool fans are scared that Keita could face another lengthy spell on the sidelines now.

If Keita does have to spend time out injured it will be a blow to Klopp’s side, but Liverpool have coped well with any problems that have been thrown at them this season.

Liverpool have dealt without the likes of Alisson, Fabinho and Joel Matip for stages of this season and still have a 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

