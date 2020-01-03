Trevor Sinclair comments on Liverpool youngster in pre-match warm-up

Liverpool have some high-quality youngsters behind the first-team squad who will be wanting to knock on Jurgen Klopp's door in these coming seasons.

Trevor Sinclair has raved about Nathaniel Phillips and the 'beautiful touch' he had during Liverpool's pre-match warm-up on Thursday evening.

The TalkSport pundit also shared that if the 'intensity' in Liverpool's training is of a high-quality then these youngsters will be 'ready to come in and do a job' for the first-team and Jurgen Klopp.

Phillips was named on the bench during Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United, with another top talent in Harvey Elliott coming off the bench to make his league debut for the Reds.

Speaking to GameDay Exclusive on TalkSport (02/01/20 at 9:20 pm), Sinclair was impressed with Phillips during the pre-match warm-ups, as he shared what Rio Ferdinand told him in regards to trying to match or better the 'intensity' in training compared to matchday.

“We were watching Nathaniel Phillips in the warm-up,” Sinclair told TalkSport. “Beautiful touch, hasn't he?.

“If your intensity in training is right, I remember speaking to Rio [Ferdinand] when Man Utd were dictating play in the Premier League and winning time after time. And Rio said that some of the training sessions were more difficult than playing in the Premier League.

“So, if they have got that same kind of intensity in training then players will be ready and match-ready to come in and do a job.”

Liverpool's youngsters did feature during their League Cup final defeat to Aston Villa last month when the club had to play two games in two days.

Whilst the 5-0 scoreline looked deflating for the younger players, they were much, much better than that, and they definitely made themselves and the club proud.

The likes of Ki-Jana Hoever and Elliott impressed on the day and there's no doubt that Liverpool fans will see more of them in these coming years.