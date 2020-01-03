Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur should consider wantaway Paco Alcacer

Dan Coombs
Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring the goal to the 2:2 during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg at the Signal Iduna Park on October 06, 2018...
Tottenham should take a look at Paco Alcacer.

Borussia Dortmund's signing of Erling Haaland has pushed Paco Alcacer towards the exit door, Sky Sports report.

This presents a possible opportunity for Tottenham in their aim to sign a striker to cover for Harry Kane.

Kane faces a spell out with a hamstring injury, and even if he didn't, Spurs would still need cover.

Alcacer is well suited for a role, having spent much of his time at Dortmund being rotated in and out of the starting line up.

 

The Spain international has six starts this season, and five appearances from the bench. He has five goals.

He made two Champions League appearances, just one was a start, and contributed one assist.

At 26-years-old the striker is still able to improve and has plenty more left to offer.

Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team`s fourth goal with team mates during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park...

Last season he scored 18 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund, from 11 starts and 15 substitute appearances.

That's the kind of production Tottenham would want from their back up striker.

Alcacer is the type of signing who could allow Spurs to rest Harry Kane more regularly when he is fit.

Sky Sports report Alcacer is keen on a move to England. The door is open for Tottenham to make their move.

Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund looks dejected during the Bundesliga match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and Borussia Dortmund at Esprit-Arena on December 18, 2018 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

