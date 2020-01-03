Tottenham Hotspur should consider wantaway Paco Alcacer

Tottenham should take a look at Paco Alcacer.

Borussia Dortmund's signing of Erling Haaland has pushed Paco Alcacer towards the exit door, Sky Sports report.

This presents a possible opportunity for Tottenham in their aim to sign a striker to cover for Harry Kane.

Kane faces a spell out with a hamstring injury, and even if he didn't, Spurs would still need cover.

Alcacer is well suited for a role, having spent much of his time at Dortmund being rotated in and out of the starting line up.

The Spain international has six starts this season, and five appearances from the bench. He has five goals.

He made two Champions League appearances, just one was a start, and contributed one assist.

At 26-years-old the striker is still able to improve and has plenty more left to offer.

Last season he scored 18 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund, from 11 starts and 15 substitute appearances.

That's the kind of production Tottenham would want from their back up striker.

Alcacer is the type of signing who could allow Spurs to rest Harry Kane more regularly when he is fit.

Sky Sports report Alcacer is keen on a move to England. The door is open for Tottenham to make their move.