Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Norwich City's Todd Cantwell

John Verrall
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had a mixed reaction to the rumours in the Daily Mail that they are interested in Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell.

Cantwell has enjoyed an impressive season at Norwich, where he has earned great credit for his performances.

 

Tottenham are now said to be keeping tabs on him, and there are mixed views on whether Jose Mourinho should be making a bid.

While some Spurs fans think that Cantwell shows huge potential, others are less keen on the idea of seeing the Arsenal-supporting playmaker at Hotspur Way.

If Cantwell was brought to Spurs he could be a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who looks likely to depart in the near future.

Tottenham are almost certain to be in the market for a new playmaker if Eriksen does depart, but whether Cantwell would be the best option for that role is up for debate.

Cantwell has scored six goals and claimed two assists in the Premier League for Norwich this term.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

