Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Norwich City's Todd Cantwell

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had a mixed reaction to the rumours in the Daily Mail that they are interested in Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell.

Cantwell has enjoyed an impressive season at Norwich, where he has earned great credit for his performances.

Tottenham are now said to be keeping tabs on him, and there are mixed views on whether Jose Mourinho should be making a bid.

While some Spurs fans think that Cantwell shows huge potential, others are less keen on the idea of seeing the Arsenal-supporting playmaker at Hotspur Way.

Young. Hungry. Huge potential. Definitely a Tottenham player — James - I follow back (@JamesSpurs1882) January 2, 2020

This feels doable. Definitely in the summer — GazzaSZN (@gazzaSZN) January 2, 2020

Would be delighted if we signed Cantwell — Saucessoko (@saucessoko) January 2, 2020

Class act who also knows where the goal is — Jon Benjamin (@southlondonyido) January 2, 2020

Doesn't matter if he's Arsenal or not, he's gonna be a star one day and he plays for Norwich right now. 30 mil is a steal. Would play so so well with Kane — Alex Ailey (@aileyhoops) January 2, 2020

Poor man Marcus Edwards... No thank you — Mitqta69 (@MitakaPenev) January 2, 2020

Nah, potential but not the required level and not better than we already have or could get — Talking Tottenham (@jamesjohn_thfc) January 3, 2020

Good player but not good enough to be Eriksen replacement — ᴀʟᴇx | Suspended at 3K (@_10kanee) January 2, 2020

If Cantwell was brought to Spurs he could be a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who looks likely to depart in the near future.

Tottenham are almost certain to be in the market for a new playmaker if Eriksen does depart, but whether Cantwell would be the best option for that role is up for debate.

Cantwell has scored six goals and claimed two assists in the Premier League for Norwich this term.