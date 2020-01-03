Quick links

Tottenham fans not happy with Jan Vertonghen's comments

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Southampton, United...
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has been a key player under Jose Mourinho so far.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are less than impressed with Jan Vertonghen’s complaints about the side playing too many long-balls.

Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by Southampton on their most recent outing, and their performance in the contest was poor.

Vertonghen felt that Spurs looked forward too quickly, rather than simply building up the play.

He said to the London Evening Standard: “First half we had to play more. There was the possibility to play, but we used long balls too quick."

 

But most Spurs fans don’t feel that Vertonghen was in any place to comment on the direct nature of Spurs’s play.

Indeed, many supporters felt that the Belgian was the worst offender of simply rushing to punt the ball up field.

Vertonghen has generally been stationed at left-back since Jose Mourinho took charge, but he played in central defence in Tottenham’s most recent game.

Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld did not help Spurs keep a clean-sheet though, and it will be interesting to see what Mourinho tries next to help his side look more secure.

Tottenham are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Middlesbrough.

