Tottenham fans not happy with Jan Vertonghen's comments

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has been a key player under Jose Mourinho so far.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are less than impressed with Jan Vertonghen’s complaints about the side playing too many long-balls.

Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by Southampton on their most recent outing, and their performance in the contest was poor.

Vertonghen felt that Spurs looked forward too quickly, rather than simply building up the play.

He said to the London Evening Standard: “First half we had to play more. There was the possibility to play, but we used long balls too quick."

But most Spurs fans don’t feel that Vertonghen was in any place to comment on the direct nature of Spurs’s play.

Indeed, many supporters felt that the Belgian was the worst offender of simply rushing to punt the ball up field.

He lost possession over 30 times didn’t he? — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) January 2, 2020

He was literally our worst player yesterday and got bullied he'd do well to be quiet — Peter Crouch Stan Account (@Musathfc28) January 2, 2020

Great quotes from a plaher who got subbed off at Norwich for being pony and for a plaher that gave the ball away 33 times in one match!! — Nathan Davis (@NathanDavis123) January 2, 2020

He was the one I noticed playing the most long balls. Every time he got it he’d just smash it up the pitch. I just checked the stats to make sure and he had 19, 7 more than anyone else. — CA (@John12372) January 2, 2020

Jan played most of them. Also long balls didn’t stop him from being in his position, winning a tackle or generally being able to do anything right yesterday (or at Norwich) — gavin (@gavinspurs) January 2, 2020

Wasn’t Jan also the one that complained about Poch’s tactics as well? — Harry 2.0 (@harryphilip29) January 2, 2020

Vertonghen has generally been stationed at left-back since Jose Mourinho took charge, but he played in central defence in Tottenham’s most recent game.

Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld did not help Spurs keep a clean-sheet though, and it will be interesting to see what Mourinho tries next to help his side look more secure.

Tottenham are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Middlesbrough.