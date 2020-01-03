The Gentlemen film review - Guy Ritchie, it's great to have you back!

Guy Ritchie makes a triumphant return to the realm of gangsters and geezers he perfected with his first two features. Armed with a terrific cast, it's great to see him back on form - 4/5

They’re loud, fun and make for one hell of a display. Of course, we’re talking about Guy Ritchie’s gangster efforts. Cinematic fireworks, if you will.

In 1998, we were treated to such screen gems as The Big Lebowski and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Yet, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels wrestled its way to become the most entertaining offering of that year.

Guy’s directorial feature debut was an absolute winner, and somehow, against all odds, he managed to top it with sophomore effort Snatch. These two films are spiderwebs of guns, blokes, gambling and memorable nicknames, of the likes we haven’t seen from him since the 2008 caper RocknRolla.

After years of adventurous risks - Sherlock Holmes, Aladdin, King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword - the director is back making British crime films, and who wouldn’t want to be on board?

The Gentlemen has attracted an admirable ensemble featuring Charlie Hunnam (Crimson Peak), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar) and Hugh Grant (Paddington) who, it has to be said, subverts all expectations here with his most exciting performance to date.

We are introduced to seedy private investigator Fletcher (Grant) as he invades the home of Raymond (Hunnam) to blackmail him with information of his boss Mickey Pearson (McConaughey). Herein, the eccentric walks us through a tale of betrayal, drugs and mobility in the criminal sphere through hilarious conversation and voiceover.

As touched upon, this isn’t new territory for Guy, but his authority with this sort of material is apparent in every sequence. After a string of surprising efforts, we imagine he felt right at home here and the results are entirely refreshing. We’ve seen it before, but damn, it’s been far too long.

The cast all have a blast with their archetypal band of Guy Ritchie geezers, the plot boasts enough twists and turns to keep audiences alert and there are lines we can already envision fans quoting down the pub in years to come.

What more can you ask for?

As Fletcher so amusingly puts it, let's hope the filmmaker is, indeed, laying pipe for another.

