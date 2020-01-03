The Bonfire of Destiny season 2 is a must-have for fans: Netflix’s latest obsession scores huge praise!

It's destined to be recommended endlessly throughout the year.

The Bonfire of Destiny has justified intrigue and widespread buzz, but can we expect season 2?

It's the new year, and you know what that means...

A fresh start for Netflix! The Popular streaming service achieved immense success last year, delivering new seasons for Stranger Things, You and concluding the likes of Orange Is the New Black.

It was a great year for movies too and we were fortunate enough to tuck into the likes of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, both of which are hotly tipped as Best Picture frontrunners at the forthcoming Academy Awards.

With Netflix, there's definitely a focus on TV though, and now we're in 2020 we're all set to begin new journeys with new shows.

A recent addition audiences are discovering thick and fast so far this year is The Bonfire of Destiny.

The Bonfire of Destiny on Netflix

Created by Catherine Ramberg and Karin Spreuzkouski, this French historical horror-drama focuses its lens on the aftermath of a horrific fire in 1897 Paris.

We chronicle three women as they find their future thrown into catastrophe.

The show - originally titled Le Bazar de la Charité - has a bit of everything, dealing with betrayal, deception, romance and never shying away from a whirlwind of difficult themes and sequences. After all, it's inspired by real events.

It's made up of eight episodes in total, which have proven a quick binge for most. So, we're swiftly compelled to look to the future...

Has The Bonfire of Destiny season 2 been confirmed?

No, The Bonfire of Destiny season 2 has not been confirmed.

As The Cinemaholic highlights, it was actually conceived as a miniseries. Despite this, it's definitely not worth ruling out a renewal.

Over the years, we've seen numerous miniseries resurrected for a second season as a result of popularity and demand. Considering this show's soaring potential, we'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for potential updates.

Reflecting on the audience reaction thus far, we'd say more episodes are definitely warranted...

Did some binge watching too. The Bonfire of Destiny on Netflix. Must check if season 2 has been commissioned. — Hiba Rand (@RandomHibo) December 30, 2019

Fans definitely want it!

Audiences have already taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

One recently wrote [see above tweet]: "Did some binge-watching... The Bonfire of Destiny on Netflix. Must check if season 2 has been commissioned."

Check out a selection of tweets praising the show below:

But seriously, why haven't I seen anyone talking about The Bonfire of Destiny?

JUST LOOK AT THE VISUALS pic.twitter.com/lj4Mjb0agI — || # (@ohforsatanssake) December 28, 2019

just finished watching the bonfire of destiny and honestly. 10/10 for visuals, acting and plot also alice and victor,,,MUAH — aloe (@timotheesbagels) December 30, 2019

We’re watching Bonfire of Destiny on Netflix and that first episode about the 1890 Paris Charity Bazaar fire is legit the most upsetting, visceral thing I’ve seen in ages. Just INTENSE. Excellent, but I may have nightmares. — Rachel Caine is out til 2020 but pls buy books! (@rachelcaine) January 2, 2020

I’ve been watching the Bonfire of Destiny and it’s all that I want from French period pieces. — *christmas cheer* (@juleebelle) December 29, 2019

In case anyone needs me, I'm deeply invested in The Bonfire of Destiny.#thx @netflix — Lyndsy Hatfield (@galwaygirl1967) January 3, 2020

The bonfire of destiny is my new fav show on Netflix! Thank me later — po$h (@posseh) January 1, 2020

