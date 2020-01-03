Steve Bruce explains when Newcastle are likely to sign players this month

Steve Bruce hints that not much will happen with respect to transfers before the end of the window.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce spoke to Chronicle Live about his side's involvement in this month's transfer window.

The Magpies have a few players they might have to move on before they can bring in new ones in this window. A number of injuries Newcastle have at the moment could play a huge part but if Bruce's words are anything to go by, the last few days of this month will be when the club makes moves.

Bruce said: "I don't think that's going to change because of the injuries. You have to look beyond them. We have a couple of plates spinning who would be of interest, but in my experience, the end of the window may be when things happen."

Dwight Gayle, Ki Sung-yueng and Henri Saivet are among the players who Newcastle could be looking to offload in this month's window. Bruce should be looking at options to strengthen his midfield and potentially even his attack who have struggled to find the net.

Injuries to the likes of Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and Javi Manquillo could play a part in Bruce's transfer plans but nothing will happen before their game against Rochdale on Saturday.

The Magpies are 13th in the league and are in no real risk of relegation despite being just five points above the drop zone. However, with how tight the Premier League table is at the moment, it would be wise to strengthen their squad as early as possible this month to give themselves the best chance of surviving.