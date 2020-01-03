Stephen Warnock lauds Liverpool's transfer business, takes a swipe at Man City

Liverpool have now gone a whole year unbeaten in the Premier League.

Stephen Warnock has praised Liverpool for their transfer dealings in recent seasons, especially the sale of Philippe Coutinho, which he thinks would have made people ask, 'what are you doing?'

The BBC Sport pundit thinks Liverpool have shut people up, as he shared that Coutinho was a key figure for the club, but since his departure, the Champions-elect have become a much better side.

Coutinho made a big-money move to Barcelona in 2018 [BBC Sport], and since then, Liverpool have gone on to become champions of Europe and they are only months away from becoming Premier League champions.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (02/01/20 at 9:55 pm), Warnock took a swipe at Man City's dealings compared to Liverpool's, as he praised the Merseyside giants for the business they have concluded, as the Coutinho transfer could have been considered a risky one because of how important he was to the club at the time.

“The season before when Liverpool decided to sell Coutinho, everyone thought, 'what are you doing?',” Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live. “What are you actually thinking here selling Coutinho for? He's the playmaker. He makes everything tick. Everything goes through him.

“Liverpool improved when he went. They actually got a better team. Players took it upon themselves. He loves this industrial midfield. Charlie [Adam], you're talking about Man City, who have had a net spend of half a billion pounds? And look at Klopp's. £75 million!

“It's absolutely frightening. You look at Van Dijk and you look at Alisson. But then go to Trent Alexander-Arnold. He comes through the academy. Roberston. £8 million. Mane. £30 million. Salah. £30 million. Firmino. £30 million. These are players who are good value for money.”

Liverpool made it a whole year unbeaten in the Premier League when they recorded a 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday evening.

The Reds know that their long-awaited title-drought is soon to be over, but amongst it all, there is talk about whether the club can go unbeaten.

First, it will be a simple case of crossing that dotted line, and when they do that and if they are still unbeaten, then Arsenal supporters may just well begin to fret.