'Need someone like him', 'come on Levy': Some Spurs fans react to report about 20-year-old

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in Gedson Fernandes' services in the summer - could Jose Mourinho bring him to Spurs this year?

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Allianz Cup match between Vitoria FC and SL Benfica at Estadio do Bonfim on December 21, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter about the transfer speculation surrounding Benfica ace and reported Spurs summer target Gedson Fernandes.

The Portugal international, 20, has featured eight times this season for the Primeira Liga side but has not played in their last seven games, and is thought to have fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

According to Sky Sports News, Fernandes' representatives have been to the United Kingdom and have spoken to four Premier League clubs, and while Tottenham haven't been explicitly mentioned, they were linked with him at the end of last season.

 

 

A report in CM Jornal from May last year claimed that Spurs were looking to make a £38.5million bid for Fernandes in the summer, while fellow Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers were also in the hunt for the European Under-17 champion.

Fernandes' release clause is believed to be £102million, but Benfica have reportedly conceded that they will not get that kind of money for an out-of-favour player, and are apparently looking to loan him out for 18 months with an option to buy.

This time round, Manchester United have been linked with Fernandes' services, as well as West Ham United (Sky Sports News) - but with multiple clubs said to be in the hunt, some Tottenham fans had their say about whether they'd like him on board at N17.

Here is some of the social media reaction from the Spurs fanbase:

Galatasaray's Moroccan midfielder Belhanda (L) vies for the ball with Benfica's midfielder Gedson Fernandes (C) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between...

