Some Rangers fans think they know where one Gers player is heading this month

Aiden Cusick
The Rangers midfielder Matt Polster is said to have interest after failing to break into Steven Gerrard's plans at Ibrox.

Some Rangers fans think they know which city one of their players will be moving to on loan this month.

PA reported on Thursday that Matt Polster is interesting clubs in Major League Soccer and the Scottish top flight after failing to break into Steven Gerrard's plans at Rangers.

 

And it is claimed that the Ibrox utility player will snub a return to his native United States in order to re-launch his career in Scotland.

There is no indication as yet as to which Premiership sides are pursuing Polster's signature.

But the following Rangers fans have narrowed them down to a couple of potential options...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Polster signed for Rangers during last year's winter window, following a successful trial with Steven Gerrard's side.

But the 26-year-old has only appeared five times for the Gers, with whom he is under contract for another 18 months.

Rangers recently recalled the winger Glenn Middleton from a loan spell at Hibernian which was proving unproductive.

Rangers fans - where do you think Polster will go?

