Some Leeds fans react as £6.5m man heads to league rivals

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United are two players down already this window.

Some Leeds United supporters are envious of one of their side's Championship rivals - Middlesbrough.

Boro are the division's most proactive club so far, in terms of January recruits.

 

The Teessiders, who are managed by a former Leeds defender in Jonathan Woodgate, have already added two new faces since the window opened on Wednesday.

Patrick Roberts was the first to arrive, on loan from Manchester City, followed by clubmate Lukas Nmecha on another temporary deal.

Patrick Roberts of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City at Anfield on August 9, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

And after Leeds saw Jack Clarke recalled by Tottenham Hotspur midway through a season-long spell, either winger could have been of use to the Whites.

The following Whites fans certainly think so of one...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roberts is reported to have cost City around £6.5 million from Fulham in 2015, and was loaned to Celtic shortly afterwards.

The 22-year-old excelled north of the border, but has struggled in subsequent stints at Girona and Norwich City.

As well as Clarke, the Arsenal-owned striker Eddie Nketiah was also recalled from his Leeds spell earlier than planned.

