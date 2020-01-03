Some Leeds fans react as £6.5m man heads to league rivals

Leeds United are two players down already this window.

Some Leeds United supporters are envious of one of their side's Championship rivals - Middlesbrough.

Boro are the division's most proactive club so far, in terms of January recruits.

The Teessiders, who are managed by a former Leeds defender in Jonathan Woodgate, have already added two new faces since the window opened on Wednesday.

Patrick Roberts was the first to arrive, on loan from Manchester City, followed by clubmate Lukas Nmecha on another temporary deal.

And after Leeds saw Jack Clarke recalled by Tottenham Hotspur midway through a season-long spell, either winger could have been of use to the Whites.

The following Whites fans certainly think so of one...

we should’ve been all over this https://t.co/kEfFdgBpAG — Ben (@Beeeennnnnnnnnn) January 2, 2020

Middlesbrough have just signed Patrick Roberts thought he would of been a perfect replacement for Clarke tbh — lee (@lee76729385) January 2, 2020

Why didnt we go for patrick roberts as replacement winger for jack clarke — Brian OConnell (@brianleedsluke) January 2, 2020

You should of sent him to Leeds, we have done wonders for Jack Harrison's development and Roberts is a player we would of welcomed. — Barry Whitwell (@BarryWhitwell) January 2, 2020

Patrick Roberts is a right signing for Boro — Ali Gray (@grayie_yra) January 2, 2020

Roberts is reported to have cost City around £6.5 million from Fulham in 2015, and was loaned to Celtic shortly afterwards.

The 22-year-old excelled north of the border, but has struggled in subsequent stints at Girona and Norwich City.

As well as Clarke, the Arsenal-owned striker Eddie Nketiah was also recalled from his Leeds spell earlier than planned.