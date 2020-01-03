Quick links

Chelsea

Aston Villa

Premier League

‘So glad’, ‘Go for it’: Some Chelsea fans react to new rumour about £33m player

Subhankar Mondal
Chelsea Forward Michy Batshuayi (R) plays against Gabriel dos Santos of Lille (L) during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Michy Batshuayi of FC Chelsea looks on during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London,...

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Aston Villa want Michy Batshuayi.

According to Sky Sports, Villa are interested in signing Batshuayi from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Villans have enquired about securing the services of the Belgium international striker on a loan deal.

 

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Villa’s reported interest in the 26-year-old striker.

Below are some of the best comments:

Good move for Michy Batshuayi?

Batshuayi is a very good striker, but the Belgian has struggled to make a major impact at Chelsea since he moved to the Blues from French club Marseille in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £33.2 million.

The 26-year-old has played just 119 minutes in the Premier League and only 85 minutes in the Champions League for the Blues so far this season, according to WhoScored.

It would make sense for Batshuayi to join Villa on loan for the second half of the season, as he will get more playing time than he would at Chelsea.

Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch