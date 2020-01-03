‘So glad’, ‘Go for it’: Some Chelsea fans react to new rumour about £33m player

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Aston Villa want Michy Batshuayi.

According to Sky Sports, Villa are interested in signing Batshuayi from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Villans have enquired about securing the services of the Belgium international striker on a loan deal.

Below are some of the best comments:

Swap deal for grealish — MARK (@CFCMark2) January 2, 2020

mate batshuayi is the worst striker ive ever seen. so glad we're offloading him — #LampardOut (@Fuaattt_CFC) January 2, 2020

Batshuayi to Villa? Go for it — Harry (@HarryCFC180) January 2, 2020

It's simple really, we should ask for Jack Grealish in return — TheKuzco (@hardeyshurlar1) January 2, 2020

What if we make a deal and go for Grealish? With Michy and maybe one midfielder. — Pores/ManiacRR (@poresmeri) January 2, 2020

I wish someone would just buy him.... — my stummy hurt (@retrojay96) January 2, 2020

Batshuayi still a young player, he loves scoring game winners and he wants to make an impact everytime he comes on.



Just give these two a chance.



I don't think these two have been given the right opportunity to show what they can do. — BreatheFootball (@BreatheCFC) January 2, 2020

Batshuayi staying to fight for his place is like fighting a lost battle because he can’t bench Abraham except he gets injured. He needs to go so we can sign a proper ST. https://t.co/qB02eKdZb0 — Chelsea News ®️ (@CFCNewsReport) January 2, 2020

We have to be keeping Batshuayi at all costs, valuable competition for Tammy and always pops up with vital sub goals. Would like to see him starting a few lesser games for the Chels. — CFC CAL (@CallumC76695801) January 2, 2020

Would be a good move for him. Personally can’t see him being a regular for Chels. — NΛTE (@NateMusic13) January 2, 2020

Good move for Michy Batshuayi?

Batshuayi is a very good striker, but the Belgian has struggled to make a major impact at Chelsea since he moved to the Blues from French club Marseille in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £33.2 million.

The 26-year-old has played just 119 minutes in the Premier League and only 85 minutes in the Champions League for the Blues so far this season, according to WhoScored.

It would make sense for Batshuayi to join Villa on loan for the second half of the season, as he will get more playing time than he would at Chelsea.