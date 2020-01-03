Quick links

Steve Bruce says Matt Ritchie could make the bench against Rochdale

Matt Ritchie (R) celebrates after he finishes off a Jonjo Shelvey cross for the third Newcastle goal during the FA Cup third round replay between Newcastle United and Birmingham City at St...
Matt Ritchie has been out of action since the end of August.

Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce during the Newcastle United Press Conference at the Newcastle United Training Centre on August 30, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Steve Bruce spoke to the Shields Gazette in his pre-match press conference about star attacker Matt Ritchie's availability for the game against Rochdale in the FA Cup.

The former Bournemouth man was one of Newcastle's most important players last season but a horror challenge by Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury in the EFL Cup tie back in August has ruled him out of action till date. 

Thankfully for Magpies fans, Ritchie is back in training and Bruce confirmed that he has a big chance to make the bench against Rochdale on Saturday. 

 

He said: "Ritchie is training, if he gets through OK, he will take part on the bench. We haven't seen Matt Ritchie all season – he will be like a new player for me. He is lively, bubbly, a big personality in the dressing room. I hope, touch wood, he is OK. It has been a long road and is due a run of games. He has trained and you see what you have missed.”

The Magpies, despite an underwhelming start to the campaign, have recovered very well. Bruce's side are currently 13th in the league table having picked up impressive results against the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United earlier in the campaign.

Matthew Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old...

As the focus shifts to the FA Cup after a very busy Christmas period, Bruce would like for his side to get a good cup run but more importantly, have his best players back in action. 

Ritchie's attacking quality will be very important for the Magpies once he is back in action. The 16-cap Scotland international is capable of playing on either wing or at left wing-back where he might be necessary with Jetro Willems expected to be out for a little while after his injury against Leicester City on New Year's Day. 

Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

