Steve Bruce says Matt Ritchie could make the bench against Rochdale

Matt Ritchie has been out of action since the end of August.

Steve Bruce spoke to the Shields Gazette in his pre-match press conference about star attacker Matt Ritchie's availability for the game against Rochdale in the FA Cup.

The former Bournemouth man was one of Newcastle's most important players last season but a horror challenge by Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury in the EFL Cup tie back in August has ruled him out of action till date.

Thankfully for Magpies fans, Ritchie is back in training and Bruce confirmed that he has a big chance to make the bench against Rochdale on Saturday.

He said: "Ritchie is training, if he gets through OK, he will take part on the bench. We haven't seen Matt Ritchie all season – he will be like a new player for me. He is lively, bubbly, a big personality in the dressing room. I hope, touch wood, he is OK. It has been a long road and is due a run of games. He has trained and you see what you have missed.”

The Magpies, despite an underwhelming start to the campaign, have recovered very well. Bruce's side are currently 13th in the league table having picked up impressive results against the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United earlier in the campaign.

As the focus shifts to the FA Cup after a very busy Christmas period, Bruce would like for his side to get a good cup run but more importantly, have his best players back in action.

Ritchie's attacking quality will be very important for the Magpies once he is back in action. The 16-cap Scotland international is capable of playing on either wing or at left wing-back where he might be necessary with Jetro Willems expected to be out for a little while after his injury against Leicester City on New Year's Day.