Rio Ferdinand explains what he thinks Liverpool players are 'scared' of

Liverpool have moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table again.

Rio Ferdinand has told BT Sport that he thinks Liverpool players are ‘scared’ of talking about winning the Premier League title.

Trent Alexander-Arnold did a lengthy interview after Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United last night, but as soon as talk turned to the Reds winning the title, he swatted aside the questions.

Alexander-Arnold simply stated that Liverpool were concentrating on playing just one game at a time.

And Ferdinand admits that he thinks Liverpool’s players are fearful of making any outlandish public statements.

 

“Milner is the only one who has won a Premier League title in that dressing room so a lot will be looking at him, but a lot of them will using the manager as that yard stick, and saying we don’t want to get carried away,” the former Manchester United defender said.

“Everyone does look at it and say it’s mundane, but you’re scared. I was scared to get excited. I sense that a little bit with these guys.

“You’re confident but you don’t want to tempt fate, you don’t want to bring yourself any bad luck, this club has gone 30 years without winning a league title so it’s all those little things that are building up and the pressure that comes from within the city.”

Despite Liverpool players’ apparent trepidation to discuss a title victory, Jurgen Klopp’s side are now in a hugely commanding position in the title race.

Liverpool moved 13 points clear of the rest of the pack with their victory over Sheffield United last night.

The Reds were untroubled by a Blades side who have performed above all expectations this term.

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners on the night, with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane scoring Klopp’s side’s goals.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

