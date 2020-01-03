Rio Ferdinand denies David Moyes made him watch videos of Sheffield United player at Manchester United

Moyes worked with Phil Jagielka at Everton and Ferdinand at Manchester United.

Rio Ferdinand has denied David Moyes made him watch videos of a Sheffield United player at Manchester United.

Moyes managed Phil Jagielka for six years at Everton.

And it was claimed that during the Scot's ill-fated nine-month spell at Old Trafford, the Blades veteran was used as an example for Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic - once regarded as one of the world's best defensive partnerships - to follow.

Vidic would neither confirm nor deny the rumour when asked about it in an interview with Four Four Two four years ago, and said: "Players don’t always like what managers say to them. That’s normal – it even happened with Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson].

"The sad thing for me wasn’t any specific incident; it was that with David as manager and me as captain, we didn’t do well."

But responding to a fan on Twitter earlier, Ferdinand insisted that the allegation is a myth.

Jagielka finally left Everton after 12 years last summer, returning to the club at which he began his career, Sheffield United.

However, the 40-cap England international, who turned 37 in August, has only appeared four times in the Premier League.

Despite his ties to Sheffield United and Everton, Jagielka has previously admitted to being a Manchester United supporter.